The trumpet finally sounds

We’re all tired of political bantering (even if it does create great memes), but unfortunately we aren’t done yet. November is right around the corner, and it’s time to choose which way we’re going to make the American wind blow.

I’m not going to patronize you with a negative, ridiculous understanding of what’s going on because, to be honest, none of us really know. Killer clowns, “The Donald” and Hillary alone make 2016 more insane than ever. So no, I won’t bore you with stupidity, but I will say that I’m voting for Trump because his plans will work for America. I will tell you about Trump’s vision for America. After that, it’s up to you to do your research and decide.

The “Trump Plan” has many different categories including cyber security, veterans, trade, tax plans, regulations, health, energy, childcare, the Constitution, economy and education. I won’t go into detail about everything, but you can go to each candidate’s website to find out more.

Immigration is a big deal now because it has been talked about so many times before. Sorry to disappoint, but no, Trump doesn’t want to get rid of anyone in America “back home” that’s not Caucasian. He calls for illegal immigrants to be deported. Illegal meaning no green card or papers. This is actually the law.

There’s a huge difference between legal and illegal. Don’t believe me? Look it up in a dictionary with your own eyes, I’ll wait.

Cyber security is a thing every American has some concern with. Otherwise, we wouldn’t need to get theft insurance in case someone hacks our account or steals our card information. Trump’s plan is to revamp our nation’s cyber security.

He plans to review defenses and vulnerabilities extensively so that they can find the problems in America’s cyber security.

This includes helping prevent terrorist cyber-attacks as well as more common things such as Target getting hacked over Christmas, and Chase bank’s clients being hacked.

Veterans are people that constantly get passed over and ignored by the vast majority. Trump has a 10-point plan to reform the Department of Veterans Affairs. This plan will work to ensure veterans are taken care of. They will be able to seek physical help when they need it. But it also invests in the veterans by taking care of the invisible wounds they carry with them. Trump believes veterans should be a top priority.

Trump plans to use trade regulations and energy to refocus our economy. With each of these, he hopes to bring more jobs to the economy and help with the unemployment rate and layoffs that are happening today. Trade and energy are both ways for Trump to increase American jobs.

Trade can bring jobs back home, and his vision for energy is for America to be completely independent as far as resources go.

Trump’s regulations also call for a smaller government. It looks like George Orwell’s “1984” won’t become a reality.

Two other areas Trump wants to work on are healthcare and constitutional rights. People argue that healthcare is now a privilege. But because premiums are too high as are deductibles for most working class people, this is false.

Trump plans to repeal and replace Obamacare. He hopes to help Americans find more affordable insurance. He wants a patient-centered health care system that works for Americans, not against.

Trump plans to uphold all constitutional rights. That’s right, no freedoms or rights taken away.

If it isn’t broken, don’t stick old duct tape on it that will peel off later. Leave it be.

Education is important to me as both a student and future teacher. Trump’s plan will make it possible for everyone to have the opportunity to attend a two or four-year college.

Trump wants to make it possible for the 11 million children living in poverty to have school-choice. No, education won’t be free. Nothing is free, so put that out of your mind.

Someone always pays in some way. However, Trump does strive to make higher education more affordable.

I can’t tell you who to vote for, but I can tell you to do research. There is one Supreme Court judge seat open and more could follow soon. The next president holds more sway on how this country will be run for generations to come.

I am more concerned with actions than words. Words are cheap, but actions speak for themselves. I don’t know a single person that hasn’t been rude or wrong at least once in their life, and it doesn’t sway my decision.

I am an American college woman voting for Trump.

He may not be your first choice, but I trust a man that says “mean” things far more than I trust a woman who has proven she can’t be trusted.