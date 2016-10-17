Trees: Why waste them on paper?

I recently saw a poster on a public restroom wall that interested me. This restroom had no paper towels, only automated hand dryers, and stated that its reason for no paper towels is, “one ton of paper consumes 17 trees.”

You may be thinking to yourself, “That’s not a big deal. Trees are a renewable resource, and we can just plant more.” While it is true that trees are a renewable resource, and we can reforest, cutting them down demolishes the ecosystem of the creatures living them.

It may be easy for you as a human to ignore the reality of how paper is made, but a squirrel or nesting bird simply cannot ignore it when the tree it’s inhabiting is being chopped down to be turned into paper.

Additionally, removal of trees can deplete a forest’s canopy, which helps shield animals from harmful sun rays and helps soil maintain its moisture.

Perhaps you aren’t particularly concerned about animals, but keep in mind that deforestation poses problems for humans as well. Trees absorb greenhouse gases, and their removal contributes to the growing global warming dilemma. Increasing global warming leads to a multitude of crisises, such as longer and more frequent heat waves and decreased air quality.

Needless to say, we use a vast quantity of paper in modern society. Think about all the paper you use in just one day: loose-leaf paper, computer paper, toilet paper, paper towels and more. In case you haven’t noticed, you’re reading off of it right now!

Unless you live a very simplistic lifestyle, you probably use paper multiple times a day for one reason or another. Though our society definitely would not have progressed as far as it has without paper, it is very sad that it comes at the cost of destroying the homes of innocent animals along with the other negative effects of deforestation.

However, there are quite a few alternatives.

Did you know that there are brands of paper that are “tree-free”? Rather, they are made from resources that do not threaten the habitats of various species. These elements include bananas, lemons, mangoes, sugarcane, bamboo and even coffee!

Nearly all the paper products we use regularly can be replaced with tree-free goods. There are tree-free brands of notebooks, stationery, computer paper, toilet paper and paper towels. Most of them aren’t typically found in conventional retail stores, but can be found online, and generally don’t cost much more, if any more, than paper products.

Why are we still ruining ecosystems to produce tons of paper products when other, more environmentally-friendly products are available?

My theory and hope is that spreading awareness of tree-free alternatives will convince people to purchase them and use them in lieu of customary paper goods.

If we try hard enough, maybe tree paper will even become a thing of the past. Instead, we’ll use resources that don’t do away with forests.

We already have to clear land to build homes and facilities. Perhaps using tree-free products instead of those composed of trees will cut down on the number of trees we cut down (see what I did there?).

It may be ironic that I’m writing about saving trees on paper, but perhaps even The Hawkeye will be printed on banana or bamboo paper one day!