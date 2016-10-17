Home » Briefs » Alpha Kappa Alpha turns the table on hunger

Alpha Kappa Alpha turns the table on hunger

Posted by Briefs Monday, October 17th, 2016

For this week’s Pretty Wednesday event, the Theta Zeta chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. hosted a canned food drive Wednesday at the Northeast Louisiana Food Bank.

Ranging from apple sauce to tuna, all the proceeds went to the food bank, which in turn reached out to multiple northeast families in need.

According to AKA president Jazmine Walton, the one-day event collected more than a hundred canned goods with the highest donation being around 35 cans.

A Walmart gift card was given to the highest donor.

The organization also accepted monetary donations.

Vice President Jo Hillard said the food drive was apart of their “family strengthening” initiative.

Short URL: http://www.ulmhawkeyeonline.com/?p=19502

Posted by on Oct 17 2016. Filed under Briefs. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

VOLUME 93 ISSUE 7

HawkE News

Check out our Facebook page!

Weekly Poll

© 2016 The Hawkeye. All Rights Reserved. Log in

web analytics
- Designed by Gabfire Themes