Alpha Kappa Alpha turns the table on hunger

For this week’s Pretty Wednesday event, the Theta Zeta chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. hosted a canned food drive Wednesday at the Northeast Louisiana Food Bank.

Ranging from apple sauce to tuna, all the proceeds went to the food bank, which in turn reached out to multiple northeast families in need.

According to AKA president Jazmine Walton, the one-day event collected more than a hundred canned goods with the highest donation being around 35 cans.

A Walmart gift card was given to the highest donor.

The organization also accepted monetary donations.

Vice President Jo Hillard said the food drive was apart of their “family strengthening” initiative.