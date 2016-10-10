5 Seconds of Summer: Only going up from here

They’ve been around the world and back and have touched the hearts of millions along the way. Australian pop-punk band 5 Seconds of Summer have taken the world by storm.

A few years ago, friends Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, Michael Clifford and Ashton Irwin were only a mediocre band in their garage.

It wasn’t until world renowned boyband One Direction, saw the boys’ cover of Teenage Dirt Bag and asked 5SOS to join them on their Take Me Home Tour.

From that moment on, 5 Seconds of Summer would begin gaining fans by the millions, and even selling out their first show at Madison Square Garden.

They released their first single “She Looks So Perfect” about two years ago, peaking at number 24 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number one on the Australian Singles Chart.

Following the release of their first single, in June 2014 5SOS released their debut album. The reaction to the album was unpredictable and the album topped the Billboard 200 charts in the first week of its release, being one of the first albums to achieve almost 250,000 sells since 2006.

Since then, 5SOS have completed two worldwide tours and released their sophomore album, Sounds Good Feels Good.

They are known as the “famous band that no one ever talks about”, and their sound is described as an old Blink-182 meets Good Charlotte. If you’re into the alternative/pop punk/rock scene, you should definitely give 5 Seconds of Summer a listen.

They never fail to impress, and everyone knows that from this point on, they’ll only grow bigger, leaving a huge impact on the pop punk scene.