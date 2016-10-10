Niall Horan: Going his own direction

On the heels of One Direction’s music hiatus, member Niall Horan has released solo music.

As we all know, member Zayn Malik also has released solo music, a whole album in fact. Zayn left the band in the middle of the bands On the Road Again tour last year. He released his debut solo album “Mind of Mine” in March of this year.

Horan has followed in his footsteps. Horan, didn’t exactly quit the band though. The remaining four members, Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne decided to take a break after releasing five studio albums and going on five world tours in five consecutive years .

Horan’s debut solo single is titled “This Town.” This song is an emotionally acoustic heartbreaker and it has already reached number one on the Billboard charts.

Horan has some great song writing abilities, not only with the lyrics of this song, but he also wrote “Story of My Life,” “Night Changes” and several other great songs for One Direction.

I think Horan had the most underrated vocals of the group, and with this track, he proves all of his haters wrong. His voice is raspy but also sultry and sexy.

“This Town” is about still mourning after a failed relationship. While Horan’s lover has moved on, Horan hasn’t and is still in love with her.

“Waking up to kiss you and nobody’s there,

The smell of your perfume still stuck in the air,

It’s hard.

Yesterday I thought I saw your shadow running round. It’s funny how things never change in this old town.”

The lyrics of this song hit home for me and are truly great.

While Horan is now signed to Capitol Records so is member Liam Payne. Louis Tomlinson is raising his son and Harry Styles is starting an acting career.

Although the One Direction boys aren’t working together right now, you haven’t seen the last of them. They promise to make more music together.