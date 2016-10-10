ULM American Meteorological Society receives national award

The ULM chapter of the American Meteorological Society has won the national Student Chapter of the Year award for 2016.

This award is presented to regonize the group’s outstanding community service during the catastrophic flooding in March and professional development for members throughout the year, said Collin Landry, president of the chapter.

The award will be presented at the 2017 American Meteorological Society National Conference in Seattle, Washington in late January.

The chapter would like to thank students, faculty and alumni that contributed their time and effort to ultimately winning this award, Landry said.

“This is the first time the ULM AMS student chapter has won this award and we look forward to continuing our efforts in the community and school,” Landry said.