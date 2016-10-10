Home » Briefs » ULM American Meteorological Society receives national award

ULM American Meteorological Society receives national award

Posted by Briefs Monday, October 10th, 2016

The ULM chapter of the American Meteorological Society has won the national Student Chapter of the Year award for 2016.

This award is presented to regonize the group’s outstanding community service during the catastrophic flooding in March and professional development for members throughout the year, said Collin Landry, president of the chapter.

The award will be presented at the 2017 American Meteorological Society National Conference in Seattle, Washington in late January.

The chapter would like to thank students, faculty and alumni that contributed their time and effort to ultimately winning this award, Landry said.

“This is the first time the ULM AMS student chapter has won this award and we look forward to continuing our efforts in the community and school,” Landry said.

Short URL: http://www.ulmhawkeyeonline.com/?p=19421

Posted by on Oct 10 2016. Filed under Briefs. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

LATEST NEWS

ULM Hawkeye

ULMHawkeye

Weekly Poll

How often are you screened for STIs? Strawberries

VOLUME 93 ISSUE 7

HawkE News

Check out our Facebook page!

© 2016 The Hawkeye. All Rights Reserved. Log in

web analytics
- Designed by Gabfire Themes