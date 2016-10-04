Soccer loses close game to No. 17 South Alabama

ULM Soccer lost a defensive duel to South Alabama 1-0 Friday afternoon. The matchup featured the two teams unbeaten in conference play, and the nationally ranked Jaguars left victorious.

With seven of the all time meetings between ULM and USA being decided by one goal, head coach Keyton Wheelock was pleased with the overall effort she saw from her team on the day.

“My girls put a lot of heart into this game, and they worked their butts off today. We kept it close; we kept it tight,” Wheelock said.

Emphasis was placed on defense in her first game coaching against her former team.

The Warhawks played well in the first half. They challenged the visiting goalie with quality looks at the goal. About half way through, they almost scored on a strike, which just missed to the left and hit the wrong side of the net.

With only three minutes left before halftime, South Alabama seized a rare opportunity after a defensive stand. Jemma Purfield found the back of the net, which would prove to be the game winner.

After a short break at halftime, the second half belonged to the Jaguars as they attacked early and often. While the Warhawks tried to find the net, they were outshot in the second half 11-1.

It seemed as though the ladies could not get any offensive chances in the second half. While they’re offense was lacking, their defense was outstanding, including the last defender, sophomore goalkeeper Brook-Lynn Scroggins.

Scroggins continued her impressive season and anchored the Warhawks with seven saves in the second half and eleven total on the day. Coach Wheelock mentioned that her impact has given the team huge success in the past couple of matches.

On the offensive side, senior Mary Ashton Lembo led the Warhawks with three shots, two of which were on goal.

Losing 1-0 to a top ranked team means so much more than just a tally in the loss column for ULM. Coach Wheelock believes it might predict a bright future for the program.

Wheelock said as long as the Warhawks can continue performing at a high level, they are looking at a positive future.

The team will begin a three-game road trip, featuring in-state rival UL-Lafayette. They will then battle Troy on Friday, Oct. 21 in the final home game of the year. Come out and support your Lady Warhawks as they try to make a run in the playofffs.