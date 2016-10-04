Volleyball falls short in Arkansas

The Volleyball team headed up to Arkansas for two matches against Arkansas State and Arkansas-Little Rock.

In the first match Friday night, the Warhawks were swept in three straight sets against the defending Sun Belt conference champion Red Wolves.

Head Coach Patrick Hiltz said the Warhawks couldn’t keep pace with the aggressive Arkansas State team.

The first and second sets had a high tempo, but the Warhawks could not find their rhythm.

Falling behind early in the first set, ULM went on to have an attack percentage under 18 percent. Meanwhile, Arkansas State was landing 50 percent of their kills.

After dropping the first set (25-12) not much changed in the second set. The Warhawks attack dropped even lower than that of the first set and fell behind early to the Red Wolves. The Warhawks went on to lose the set (25-13).

Sophomore right setter, Sarah Woods, had a great match despite the team’s failed attack. Woods recorded 6 kills on only 14 attempts in the match.

“Sarah (Woods) played consistently for us tonight offensively. The whole team was certainly trying hard, but we simply overwhelmed ourselves early and couldn’t recover,” Hiltz said.

Set three seemed to be a different story for the Warhawks. The team looked more committed to chemistry and started making great team plays around the net.

With the third set and match on the line late however, the team committed seven errors to drop the third set (25-21) and lose the match 3-0.

After the game, Hiltz said while the team may have lost in three straight sets, he’s happy with how they played in the third set. He went on to say that the mistakes they made are very fixable.

“The key is to learn from our mistakes tonight. Since most of them were based on the psychological side of things, it’s important for us to erase this match from our short term memory and get ready for Little Rock tomorrow,” Hiltz said.

In their second match against UA-Little Rock on Saturday, the ladies regrouped and tried to prove that they were back in full action.

In the first set, the Warhawks struggled by falling behind early to the Trojans when they jumped out to an 8-2 lead on ULM.

Little Rock made sure they were in the driver’s seat and kept up the fast pace to extend their lead late to 20-10. After an attacking error by ULM, the Trojans kept up the pace and went on to take the first set (25-11).

In the second set, the Warhawks came out stronger keeping the margin narrow throughout the set.

Sarah Woods started the second set with a kill and then made her presence even more known with a block to make the score 11-7 in favor of Little Rock.

Unfortunately for Woods and the Warhawks, the Trojans would take control of the set and go on to win the second set by a final score of (25-13).

In the third set, ULM managed to find themselves ahead 9-8 when Tara Jenkins found a kill in the corner of the court.

However the Trojans proved to be too tough to stop and made a late push to take the third set (25-21) and win the match, sweeping the Warhawks 3-0.