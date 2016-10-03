Rotaract club new to campus

Rotaract is a newly established Rotary club- a sponsored organization of ULM faculty, staff and students whose purpose is to provide opportunity for them to enhance knowledge and skills.

The club aims to assist in personal development, to address the physical and social needs of the community and to promote better relations between all people worldwide through a framework of friendship and service.

The club, which is led by a team of four executive officers, has 27 members in total. The members are divided into club service, international service, community service, professional development and finance committees.

Hanna Neal, the president of Rotaract, shared that she is excited to start.

“We are working with Rotary club for a fundraiser this Saturday. We will be organizing trunk or treat in October and canned food drive in December,” Neal said. Neal said the club is still accepting membership, and anyone can be a part of it.