Banned Book reading soon

Posted by Briefs Monday, October 3rd, 2016

The annual Banned Books reading, hosted by the Beta Zeta chapter of Sigma Tau Delta, the international English Honor Society, will be taking place Tuesday, October 4 in the Chemical and Natural Science Building 101 at 6:30 p.m. The event will consist of the reading of various book excerpts that have been banned or censored in the United States.

The event will also provide details as to why the books were banned. It will also cover the reasons why the books were banned as well as why the fight against censorship of literature is important and should be continued.

