Student robbed near campus

Posted by Briefs Monday, October 3rd, 2016

A student was robbed at an off-campus apartment some time last week, ULM Police Chief Tom Torregrossa confirmed.

According to one teacher, the student was leaving campus and walking to his home when three men approach the student, muffled his mouth and slash his face with a knife, stealing the student’s phone and wallet in the process.

The student survived.

Concerned students at the lunch event questioned why a Warhawk Alert wasn’t sent out to warn students of the incident.

Torregrossa said that he didn’t hear of the attack until the next morning, when issuing a timely warning would have been too late.

Toregrossa assured students that alerts will be sent out when necessary and that campus is very safe.

