Leadership Series says students matter

Posted by News Monday, October 3rd, 2016

When most think of changing the world, they think of generating grand ideas, but according to Matt Mattson, the founder of Phired Up Productions LLC., all it really takes is a handshake.

Mattson was the chosen speaker for the Leadership Series.

Mattson spoke to students about social excellence and how to change the world Monday evening for the beginning of Career Week.

“Handshakes lead to conversations, and when conversations are done right they can form relationships,” Mattson said.

Initially, Mattson’s company was aimed to help college fraternities and sororities gain the skills they needed like fundraising and communication.

Now Mattson does not just talk to Greek members, he speaks to all types of organizations like religious organizations, hospitals, schools, corporations and many more.

Mattson encouraged students with his theme: “I don’t want to be average; I want to matter.”

Mattson told students that although college is full of meaningless conversation about our classifications, majors and what we like on campus, the greatest social movements happened with college students.

“The world needs you right now for so many different reasons,” Mattson said. “When we gather we matter.”

Jacob Cater, a sophomore agribusiness major, said he believes everything Mattson said is true.

“Most of the time you meet someone, and it starts with a handshake or a hug,” Cater said.

Cater said when it comes to communicating with others in his major, he will start his conversations off with a handshake to form relationships for study groups and help.

Tiffany Weeks, a freshman speech-language pathology major, said when it comes to leadership roles, she believes they are a big deal, especially in her major.

Weeks said attending the event was important because Mattson’s advice would help her build relationships in her career.

Mattson concluded his speech with information from a book his daughter wrote called Elliotte’s Way of How to Make Friends.

Mattson said his seven-year-old summed up his whole speech:

Step 1: See someone you would like

Step 2: Then say hello, tell them your name, and make them your friend

Step 3: Give them love and hope

Step 4: Include everyone

Step 5: Help them

Step 6: Tell them how you are feeling

Step 7: Follow the rules

Step 8: Listen. Yes!

