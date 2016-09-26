Home » Sports » Golf sinks another one at country club

Golf sinks another one at country club

Posted by Sports Monday, September 26th, 2016

The men’s golf team won their second straight title in Choudrant, Louisiana at Squire Creek Country Club.

The team finished four strokes ahead of second place Central Arkansas to grab their first ever Jim Rivers Intercollegiate title.

Hogan Arey lead the team with a sixth place overall finish after shooting a 72 on the final round Tuesday.

Although Arey set the pace for ULM, every player on the team finished in the top-20 of the tournament.

After winning back-to-back tournaments, the Warhawk’s men’s golf team will take a two week break from action and prepare for the LSU David Toms Intercollegiate in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Short URL: http://www.ulmhawkeyeonline.com/?p=19332

Posted by on Sep 26 2016. Filed under Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

LATEST NEWS

ULM Hawkeye

ULMHawkeye
  • ULMHawkeye“It’s opened up a new way to connect with people and encourage women to feel sexy without feeling negative about... https://t.co/JGmwLF6KTJ - posted on 21/09/2016 13:33:14
  • ULMHawkeye“You can’t find a better variety in one place in three hours all year,” https://t.co/NBKFMJyLRa - posted on 21/09/2016 10:15:18
  • ULMHawkeyeChristian evangelists engaged with students in front of the SUB today. They were the first to demonstrate on... https://t.co/C31EFUzZ50 - posted on 20/09/2016 13:36:55
  • ULMHawkeyeUniversity police officials received a dispatch reporting a car on fire at the ULM Coliseum at 8:07 a.m.... https://t.co/CxNAJ6QSXq - posted on 20/09/2016 10:31:16
  • ULMHawkeyeBREAKING NEWS: Commuter student's car catches fire at ULM Coliseum. The student is safe and the car has been... https://t.co/n1kOuxpccG - posted on 20/09/2016 08:31:58

Weekly Poll

How often are you screened for STIs? Strawberries

VOLUME 93 ISSUE 7

HawkE News

Check out our Facebook page!

© 2016 The Hawkeye. All Rights Reserved. Log in

web analytics
- Designed by Gabfire Themes