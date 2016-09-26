Golf sinks another one at country club

The men’s golf team won their second straight title in Choudrant, Louisiana at Squire Creek Country Club.

The team finished four strokes ahead of second place Central Arkansas to grab their first ever Jim Rivers Intercollegiate title.

Hogan Arey lead the team with a sixth place overall finish after shooting a 72 on the final round Tuesday.

Although Arey set the pace for ULM, every player on the team finished in the top-20 of the tournament.

After winning back-to-back tournaments, the Warhawk’s men’s golf team will take a two week break from action and prepare for the LSU David Toms Intercollegiate in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.