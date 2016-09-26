Warhawk soccer pulls a win over UALR Trojans

The Warhawk Soccer team won 1-0 in Friday’s contest at the ULM soccer complex to mark a three game win streak for ULM.

After a scoreless first half, the only goal came with 27 minutes left in the second half. A corner kick from Alexandria Skidmore resulted in a header by Alexiss Trudeau which found the back of the net. She didn’t even know she had scored until after everybody had started cheering.

“I wasn’t expecting it, it was insane,” Trudeau said.

It’s was a defensive battle on the field Friday as UALR had only 5 shots on goal to ULM’s 4 shots on goal. A spectacular one-handed save by goalie Brooke-Lynn Scroggins with 15 minutes in the first half kept the game even.

It was back and forth for the rest of the first half as neither team seemed to grab an edge on the other. The score at the half was tied at 0.

At the beginning of the second half, the Trojans came out hot and got multiple shots off quickly. Scroggins made a fantastic save with 43 minutes remaining in the second half.

ULM then rallied for an attack by pushing the Trojan defense to their limits before finally scoring a goal. Scroggins finished the match with an outstanding 12 saves to help secure a Warhawk win.

Head coach Keyton Wheelock talked about how the defense, along with the organization and communication of it, is what sealed the team a victory.

“For 90 minutes we did the job defensively, and that’s what wins games,” Wheelock said.

The Trojans outshot the Warhawks 7 shots to just 1 shot in the second half, but that 1 is all ULM needed.

The coaching staff and players are excited as this win marks a three game win streak for ULM, and they look to have all the momentum going into Sunday’s game at Arkansas State.

“Every time you win, you get more confidence,” Coach Wheelock said. “Arkansas State is a quality team, and we are going to enjoy this for another 5 or 10 minutes and then get back to work because we got a lot of work to prepare for Sunday,” Coach Wheelcok said.

The next home game for the Warhawks is Friday September 30 at 4:00p.m. against #17 South Alabama. Come out and support your Warhawks as they look to upset a nationally ranked team.