Starting rookie quarterbacks make a splash in the NFL

Welcome to the takeover of starting rookie quarterbacks in the NFL. As teams enter week three of their respective schedules, some teams deal with different obstacles than others.

This is the season of rookie starting quarterbacks impacting some of the leagues’ top teams. These are some of the top performing rookie quarterbacks: Dak Prescott (Cowboys), Carson Wentz (Eagles) and Jimmy Garoppolo (Patriots). Rookie quarterbacks deserve a fair shot at stardom, but these quarterbacks all have one thing in common, this is their first time playing football professionally.

Let’s start with Dak Prescott, a rookie out of Mississippi State. He possesses the talent of being a pocket passing and running quarterback. He went into training camp as the number three quarterback behind Kellen Moore and Tony Romo; tragically Moore suffered a broken right fibula during practice and Romo injured his back. Prescott became the starter for the Cowboys heading into week one.

Prescott is progressing well, is completing 62.7 percent of his passes with no interceptions thrown in 75 attempts; he is 1-1 as a starter with a loss in week one against the Giants and a win in week two versus the Redskins, both division rivals.

Carson Wentz, a rookie from North Dakota State University, has shocked the league with his stellar play as the Eagle’s quarterback. Wentz was awarded the job after first-string quarterback Sam Bradford was traded to the Minnesota Vikings.

Wentz possesses the talent of quick decision making and being able to use his mobility to move the ball down the field. His poise and composure is very impressive. This is shown by his team’s 2-0 record with wins over the Browns and Bears. He has a completion percentage of 60.6 on 72 attempts, and more importantly, he hasn’t thrown an interception.

Jimmy Garoppolo, a rookie from Eastern Illinois University, is leading one of the best teams in football, the New England Patriots. They are a coveted franchise and are known for having one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, Tom Brady. Brady is suspended for 4 games due to the deflated football incident. However, Garoppolo has taken the reins of this Patriots offense and has done an excellent job. They are now 3-0 with his two victories against the Cardinals and Dolphins.

With their success in the highest level of play, it is obvious that rookie quarterbacks are overlooked all the time. These three quarterbacks are wreaking havoc on the league, and fans are beginning to notice the certain spark in offensive production. They are playing to the best of their abilities and are being put in a position to succeed by their coaching staff. Looking over rookie

quarterbacks is a mistake, give them a fair shot at greatness, fear Prescott, Wentz and Garrappolo because they are the future of the NFL and the future is now.