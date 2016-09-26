LiveUnited hosts first annual Student UNITED event on campus

United Way choose ULM to host their first annual Students UNITED event last Tuesday through Thursday.

The three-day event was developed to spread awareness of United Way of Northeast Louisiana’s community impact in the areas of education, health, financial stability, and basic and emergency needs—the building blocks for a good quality of life.

“ULM is our hometown university. This is a perfect place to start our program working with the university students,” said Amy Scott, the director of marketing for United Way. “Dr. Bruno gave us his full support and it just felt the right time to do it. So here we are.”

United Way has campaigned with Grambling State University, Louisiana Delta Community College and Louisiana Tech as well, but never on this scale.

The event featured gift prizes, carnival day, movie night and live music from award-winning musician Tito.

The organization hopes that the program will teach students ways to give back to the community.

“In order to continue our work in the community we need the support of the younger generation,” Scott said. “We came up with this event so that they would be interested in working with us in the coming years.”

Sarah Rae Harris, a senior communication major and campus ambassador for United Way, said that the money donated will be spread evenly across the programs.

Harris interned at United Way and this campaign was her last project.

“This campaign was to bring awareness to my generation, the millennials of how to give back to the community through volunteering and fundraising.”

Harris said that community service is very important for students.

“Not only does it look great on a résumé, but giving back to the community is always a great thing to be a part of… something you can be proud of doing.”

Harris said that everyone was really happy about United Way coming to ULM.

“I was spreading the word as much as I could, and everyone I personally spoke with were very excited hearing about the different events we had going on during the week of events,” Harris said.

“It’s not everyday we get $1 Canes, Jimmy Johns and McDonalds. It was really neat having a movie night in Malone Stadium too.”

Elizabeth Stephens, a junior Spanish major, said that United Way ‘inspires’ her to work in the community.

“We as humans can’t live without society. It is our responsibility to give back to society as well” Stephens said.