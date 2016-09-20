Golf tees off on season

The Men’s and Women’s golf teams started their season off in respectable fashion last week, as the women finished eighth in the Payne Stewart Memorial tournament and the men finished first in the Sam Hall Intercollegiate

Tournament.

Although eighth place may not sound all that great, it was middle of the pack for the Lady Warhawks at Twin Oaks Country Club in Springfield Mo.

ULM also had two women finish in the individual competitor top fifteen, with Shani White coming in ninth and Ashton Maddaloni coming in thirteenth place.

White led the way for the Lady Warhawks when she shot for a 73 in the first round of the tournament.

While as a team they came in eighth place, ULM did finish ahead of Sun Belt foe Little Rock who came in tenth place.

On the men’s side, the Warhawks won the 54-hole tournament in Hattiesburg, Miss. by four strokes and were lead by Andoni Etchenique and Hogan Arey.

Etchenique set the pace for his teammates as he went four under par for the entire event. In his second round, he had seven birdies and one bogie to put him at six under par for the day.

Meanwhile Arey also had a strong second day, as he shot a 63 and went four under par. His five birdies and one bogie contributed to his success on the course that day.

ULM was able to beat out second place Southern Miss by four strokes and third place Miss State by eight strokes. Among other schools, ULM topped in the tournament would be sixth place UL-Lafayette and twelth place Little Rock. (confusing sentence)

The women will now get ready for the Chris Banister Golf Classic in Glencoe, Ala. which begins on September 25.

However, the ULM Men’s golf team looks to continue their success this week as they head to Choudrant, La. to compete in the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate.