Suspenseful film fails to leave you feeling anxious

Swap the popcorn for a coffee, and maybe you’ll stay awake through the whole film.

“When the Bough Breaks” seems to lack anything new or innovative.

John and Laura Taylor (played by Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall) are an unusually attractive married couple struggling with their inability to have children on their own.

After multiple attempts with artificial insemination and other procedures, the Taylors have nowhere else to turn but a surrogate.

However, after meeting the new surrogate, Anna Walsh (Jaz Sinclair), she becomes worryingly obsessed with John.

With a great story like this one, you would expect something a little more riveting than the first hour and a half of introduction.

The climax occurs minutes before the credits roll. The characters are fully-developed following a truly interesting story that moves the audience; however, the timing of the plot just takes too long to keep the attention of viewers.

Many were checking their cellphones throughout the movie, either checking the time or looking for something better to do.

Although it lacked depth, the visuals and audio were impeccable. Jon Cassar’s work kept me interested, moved and forced me to follow exactly what he wanted.

Shot like a true drama, the mere lighting of a room gave an idea of the general mood, and the overall setting was so crucial, it could almost be treated as a character in the film.

Not only were the technical parts impressive, but the acting was as well. Sinclair’s picture of a love-crazed girl intrigues and chills.

Overall, “When the Bough Breaks” was lackluster, but not for lack of effort.

With minimal special effects, an effective soundtrack and beautiful camerawork, the story just still isn’t salvageable.