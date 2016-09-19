Carlos Tenorio’s music passion takes audience on journey

Music is something extraordinary.

Music isn’t just a collection of notes or rhythmic technicalities. Music is just an outline for the musician to find themselves and give their own personal touch to

the music which takes, not only the musician, but also the audience on a journey.

That’s exactly what Carlos Tenorio did when he played at the Brown Bag Concert Series this past Wednesday.

Starting in Venezuela, journeying to Italy and ending in Argentina, he took everyone along as he performed with passion the different styles, and creating a picturesque image in the audiences mind.

When asked what inspires him to keep preforming his response was, “I’m not exactly sure, and I don’t think I have a reason.” I think once you start playing, it just becomes a part of your life and you start to go crazy without it,” said Tenorio’s