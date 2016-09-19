Carlos Tenorio’s music passion takes audience on journey

Carlos Tenorio’s music passion takes audience on journeyFreestyle Monday, September 19th, 2016
Music is something extraordinary.
Music isn’t just a collection of notes or rhythmic technicalities. Music is just an outline for the musician to find themselves and give their own personal touch to
the music which takes, not only the musician, but also the audience on a journey.
That’s exactly what Carlos Tenorio did when he played at the Brown Bag Concert Series this past Wednesday.
Starting in Venezuela, journeying to Italy and ending in Argentina, he took everyone along as he performed with passion the different styles, and creating a picturesque image in the audiences mind.
When asked what inspires him to keep preforming his response was, “I’m not exactly sure, and I don’t think I have a reason.” I think once you start playing, it just becomes a part of your life and you start to go crazy without it,” said Tenorio’s
Not only can you enjoy the music stylings from musicians like Carlos Tenorio, but also sit with friends and family to have lunch from Newks or you can bring your own.
West Monroe-West Ouchita Chamber of Commerce placed recycle bins around the pavilion so you can throw away your cups or anything else plastic away.
The Northeast Louisiana Food Drive was also there accepting any canned goods to be donated and if you donate something you can then enter into a drawing for a free gift card.
The next Brown Bag Concert will be held Wednesday, September 21 featuring Tommy Fields/ Buddy Bryant Duo at 1700 N. 7th Street, West Monroe, LA and admission is free.
