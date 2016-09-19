Don’t ruin music with hearing loss

What would we do without earphones? They’re a lot less bulky than headphones. They can easily fit in a backpack, purse or pocket and they allow us to listen to music and podcasts, watch videos, play games and communicate on a multitude of electronic devices without disturbing others.

We can use them on the go, at work, at the gym, the park, the library, restaurants or when we just want to relax at home.

Earphones are, without a doubt, a distinctive trademark of our generation as many teens and young adults in modern times can be seen using them almost everywhere.

They are a superb tool for keeping us occupied as they can be used just about anytime and anywhere we want to hear our favorite melodies, view entertaining videos and whatnot.

However, many people don’t use them responsibly.

Our parents, grandparents and teachers often complain about what a nuisance earphones are because people tend to tune out the world when they use them.

Maybe it’s time we listen. We all know that person who turns the volume up so loud on his or her device that it’s bothersome to others.

The function of earphones is to allow a person to discretely listen to auditory media.

When someone using earphones turns up the volume loud enough to where others can hear, they have defeated the purpose of earphones.

It is especially inconsiderate and unnecessary for an individual to have the amplitude turned up so high on their device that people nearby can understand the lyrics of the song being played or the movie being watched. Unfortunately, quite a few people do this.

This is particularly obnoxious in public places, such as the library.

Excessive volume doesn’t just provide a problem for bystanders, it can also be harmful to the earphone user. Listening through earphones at high volumes for prolonged periods of time can cause permanent hearing loss.

Think of how many people listen to auditory media using earphones at an unreasonably high setting. Chances are, these people have damaged their hearing, and sadly, the damage they have done is irreversible.

If they keep it up, they may not be able to hear their favorite songs for too much longer. Is hearing a song on full blast really worth risking the lifelong harm it could do?

A good deal of people should consider educating themselves on what a safe volume for listening with earphones is. Needless to say, a degree at which others can hear is not safe.

Some people will say that their earphones need to be at a higher volume because they can’t hear the media properly. Those people should research other earbuds because they could be faulty .

Several sources attest that it’s better to use headphones that go over the ear opening, rather than earphones that go inside the ear.

Though it may be more convenient to carry around earphones instead of headphones, the hearing damage earphones could do if used irresponsibly is not worth it.

If people aren’t willing to be considerate of others and break the habit of listening to auditory media loudly, they should at least be considerate of themselves and their own hearing.

It is crucial to learn the consequences of loudly listening with earphones. Otherwise, scores of individuals within our generation will likely suffer intense hearing damage.