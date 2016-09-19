Listening better than banter

Opinions are like fat, everyone has some. Some are hidden, and some are more open than others.

The problem with having an opinion in today’s time is that if you do not have the same opinion as the opposing person’s, then you are wrong and vice versa.

Lately, people have taken to social media to voice their views. Unfortunately, it is no longer about having an adult conversation.

It’s like watching toddlers banter back and forth over who has bigger morals, the better presidential candidate, who agrees with certain policies and laws or who’s religion is right. Nobody actually wants to talk about anything anymore. It’s all about smothering the other person’s opinion and brow beating them into submission.

It is a “me” dominated world, and that’s where the only person who matters is yourself.

Over the past couple of years, Facebook has gone from just being a social media page to a battle ground. Many people have started to go on pages and share or post status updates that they don’t even care about or believe in.

All because they get to “troll” and argue.

Politics are an incredibly huge deal this year, more so than it has ever seemed to be. I have seen countless individuals go to candidates’ sites they clearly do not support, just to say how much they hate them or call them derogatory names.

Being hateful towards someone because they are not the person you want representing the country will not stop that person from shooting for their dreams.

Instead of spewing hatred, why not formulate an intelligent response as to why you have chosen your candidate.

If you do not like someone or something that they stand for, that’s your right, but they are still human beings.

Respect is earned, not given, and it all starts with your actions as well as your words. It seems like every news article or page on Facebook instigates a fight between individuals just by existing. When did having an opinion become a crime?

The real question is, are we going to continue to shout at each other and call each other vulgar names just because we do not agree with someone, or are we going to actually start being civilized adults again?

We have the right to choose everything, including our opinion. Just because your opinion is not the same as your peer’s, it does not mean we should shun anyone because you do not agree with them.

At a young age, we were taught to open our ears, not our mouths, and that should still be something we practice as we grow up. The worst thing that can happen by listening is you becoming more understanding of their side. In the end that is all everyone wants.

We want someone to understand exactly where we are coming from.

“Tolerance” is a word spoken by every side of the spectrum, but how can you ask for that if you do not give it to others? Warhawks, the decision starts with you.