Alpha Kappa Alpha holds vigil remembering 9/11 victims

Posted by Briefs Monday, September 19th, 2016

The Theta Zeta Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated held their annual Never Forget candle light service Sunday in honor of those who were lost and those who survived the 9/11 terrorist attack.

The event was held in the Quad, where they decorated the area with mini flags, formed a circle as they sang the national anthem, prayed in unison and gave guest their candles and a goodie bag for attending the event.

According to member Jo Hilliard, the program was brief and intimate.

“We feel its important we take out time to reflect on the resilience of this country and remember those that lost their lives and remind the family of those loved ones that we haven’t forgotten about them,” Hilliard said.

“It’s a big deal to us to observe special days/occasions such as this because by reminding ourselves of the events that unfolded on that tragic day we gently serve as a reminder to others.”

Jazmine Walton, president of Alpha Kappa Alpha, said their job as Alpha Kappa Alpha women is to serve, lead and observe was is going on in our community.

