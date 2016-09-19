Home » Briefs » AngioScreens on campus for students

AngioScreens on campus for students

Posted by Briefs Monday, September 19th, 2016

Glenwood Regional Medical Center and ULM teamed up last week to give students and faculty an AngioScreen for $30.

The screenings took place at Warhawk Circle in their Glenwood Mobile Unit.

According to the Angiology Corporation of America, an AngioScreen “provides a snapshot of a persons’ vascular health,” screening for the three proximate or immediate causes of stroke, abdominal aortic aneurysms and peripheral vascular disease.

The screenings took only 15 minutes and included carotid stroke screening, ankle brachial index, 5-lead EKG screening for atrial fibrillation, abdominal aortic aneurysm, blood pressure, pulse and body mass index.

