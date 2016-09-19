Warhawks drop second straight road loss

The ULM football team lost Saturday night against Georgia Southern by a final score of 23-21. The Warhawks were led by quarterback Garrett Smith who threw for 283 yards and two TD’s.

The game started as a defensive showdown when the Warhawks received the ball, but went three plays and then had to punt. Luckily, the Eagles would mirror ULM’s offense and end up punting as well.

This time, when ULM got possession of the ball they made moves. After Ben Luckett ran for 11 yards, Smith threw a 32-yard TD pass to wide receiver Xavier Brown to put the Warhawks on the board up 7-0.

The Warhawk defense looked sharp in the first half, as they were able to hold the Eagles offense to less than 60 yards in the air.

After forcing Georgia Southern to punt again, ULM made another deep play to set them up for a score. Smith connected to Marcus Green for 65-yards and Smith took matters into his own hands and scrambled for a seven-yard TD rush.

Up 14-0, the Warhawks defense couldn’t stop the Eagles run game from moving the ball down the field for a score. Georgia Southern scored on a 6-yard run by Kevin Ellison to make it 14-7.

Georgia Southern later added on a 37-yard field goal by Younghoe Koo to make the score 14-10 at the half.

Coming out into the second half, the Eagles made it clear that they wanted to strike early when Koo connected on two more field goals to take the lead 16-14.

After Georgia Southern started marching again to come within striking range of the endzone, ULM defensive lineman Derion Ford recovered a fumble to regain possession for the Warhawks.

Despite firing up the ULM sideline, the offense was unable to move the ball and found themselves punting three plays later.

Georgia Southern sought redemption for their fumble on the previous drive and made it into the endzone after a 8 play, 48-yard drive that ended with an Ellison 10 yard run.

After appearing dormant, ULM’s offense suddenly revived. An offside penalty gave the Warhawks a first down, and Smith was able to find R.J. Turner deep on a 57-yard pass to put ULM on the Eagles 7-yard line.

Green then caught a 10-yard TD reception on a fade route to the corner of the endzone to narrow the margin to 23-21 with 2:39 left in the game.

Knowing that Georgia Southern was going to milk the clock and run the ball, the defense was able to come up with some big stops on third down and give the Warhawks one last chance to advance the ball.

After ULM was able to advance the ball into Eagle territory, it looked as if the Warhawks might take the lead with a touchdown. However after an incomplete pass and a sack on Smith, ULM kicker Craig Ford was forced to attempt a 42-yard field goal on fourth down.

Ford’s kick was blocked by two Eagles defensive players who jumped up in the air and knocked the ball down to seal the game.

Smith finished the day with 17 completions and one interception, meanwhile his top receiver Green, finished with 75 receiving yards and one TD.

The Warhawks now fall to 1-2 as they head into their bye-week looking to recuperate.

After their week off, they will head to Alabama to take on the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, October 1.