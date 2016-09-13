Volleyball gets lone-star sized serving

Coming off their first wins of the season in Arkansas, the ULM Volleyball team struggled to find success in the Lone Star State. The Warhawks lost three matches to Stephen F. Austin, Houston Baptist and San Jose State.

Game One vs. SFA

Despite sophomore libero Kacey LeBlanc setting a career high 26 digs, the Warhawks were unable to keep up their momentum they had after winning the first set (25-23).

While the Warhawks showed promise in the first set with kills by Jennifer McClendon and Kalena Caruthers, SFA ultimately took over the next sets.

“I’m evenly split between disappointment and encouragement,” said head coach Patrick Hiltz after the match.

In the second set, ULM took an early lead, but when SFA came back to tie the game at 7, the Lady Lumberjacks took off and won the second set by a final score of (25-17).

In the third, set SFA took the driver seat in the match holding off ULM despite the Warhawks tying the set at 15. With the crowd behind them, SFA took the set (25-23).

The fourth set was no different than the previous sets, with SFA staying strong as soon as ULM found a way to get back in the set.

SFA went on to take the set (25-15) and win the match.

“We have to do a better job of recognizing what the defense is giving us. At times tonight, it felt like we were trying to hammer square pegs into a round hole,” said coach Hiltz.

Game Two vs. HBU

The first set against HBU was a battle for control of the serve. Neither team could find rhythm early on until the Huskies went on a four-point run late to take the set by a score of (25-15).

“This morning we came out sluggish. The desire was there, but we were slow physically and mentally,” said coach Hiltz.

In the second set, the Warhawks look like they came out of the break regrouped at first. However after a short-lived lead, HBU came back with a seven-point run that gave them control of the set again. The Huskies finished the set winning (25-15).

The third set looked like a mirror image of the first. With HBU keeping its momentum, they stayed in control and won the set (25-16) which gave them the win for the match.

“Once we fell behind, there didn’t seem to be any fire to try and get it back. It was as if we were swimming upstream against the current, and our bodies had nothing left,” said Hiltz.

Game Three vs. SJSU

Looking to redeem the team’s slow morning start, ULM came out in the first set against SJSU with intentions to make better offensive moves. Unfortunately this match didn’t look much different from the last one.

With the both teams exchanging leads early on in the first set, the Warhawks showed promise in trying to battle for control of the ball. However, when the Spartans went on a late six-point run, ULM was unable to answer and lost the first set (25-17).

“Versus San Jose State, we had more life to us. The first set we played well, but serve receive errors were the difference,” said Hiltz.

The second set was an even closer battle as the ladies regrouped after the break and stayed within range the entire match. Unfortunately SJSU’s play around the net was too much, and ULM dropped the second set by a score of (25-21).

The second set was even better. Offense was clicking a bit and our blocks started to get involved as well,” said Hiltz.

In the third set the Warhawks were unable to find any kind of rhythm and fell behind early 5-0. The Spartans did not let their foot off the gas pedal and went on a five-point run late to take the set (25-11) and the match.

The ULM volleyball team will look to change their luck this Tuesday against Southern Miss in Fant-Ewing Coliseum at 6p.m.