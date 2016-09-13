Socccer falls to in-state rival

Tech takes the top on Friday

The ULM Soccer team traveled to Ruston to take on I-20 rival Louisiana Tech. ULM had a hard-fought game, but came up short in Friday’s match, losing by a final score of 3-0.

La. Tech’s attack started early and heavy netting two goals and a penalty kick before the half ended. With the Lady Techster’s first of those three goals coming in the fourth-minute, it was clear they wanted to set the tone early at their home field.

Meanwhile, ULM had a slow start and things weren’t clicking for the offense. The team was unable to find their offense until the latter part of the first half and looked to continue that into the second half.

Coach Wheelock wanted to make sure everyone saw the field because some injuries have been a reoccuring theme for the team in the past couple games.

“Players that haven’t seen a lot of playing time stepped up big for us. They put in hard tackles, they put in the work and we were able to keep it scoreless,” said Wheelock.

The Warhawks headed into halftime looking for a spark to ignite their attack. Even though the stat sheet might say that the Warhawks had the same amount of shots in the second half as the first half, it was clear their offense looked different.

In the second half, ULM saw opprtunities off of corner kicks and crosses to the slot in front of the net.

“We started off slow, but we got better as the game went on and that’s always a positive to take into the next game,” said Wheelock.

Down 3-0, the Warhawks gave a promising effort to get back into the game, but La. Tech’s defense seemed to be too much for ULM when they tried to convert opportunities.

Brooklynn Scrogggins had another solid performance recording seven saves on the night. The Warhawks recorded 8 total shots despite being able to find the back of the net. Meanwhile the the Lady Techsters recorded 14 shots.

Sophomore defensemen Kelsey Dazalla, talked about the importance of the team’s upcoming schedule and their preparation.

“We’ve been training hard and trying to build our team chemistry even more before coming in to conference,” said Dazalla

The Warhawks look to build and regroup against Georgia Southern at the ULM soccer complex on Thursday at 4 p.m. Come out and support our ladies as they compete in their first in-conference game.