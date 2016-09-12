‘Morgan’ thriller fails to impress

“Morgan” is a sci-fi thriller starring Anya Taylor as Joy, the titular character Morgan. Morgan is an artificially created human, grown in a lab by scientists.

The film also stars Kate Mara as the corporate risk-management consultant who is called into the isolated facility after one of the scientist has a gruesome encounter with Morgan and must assess whether Morgan is deemed an asset to humanity or needs to be terminated.

The film is the directorial debut of Luke Scott, the son of famed sci-fi director Ridley Scott who’s famous for defining the genre with such films as “Alien” and “Blade Runner.”

So, I was interested in seeing what Luke Scott could do behind the camera.

While this film has been marketed as an experiment gone wrong and “scientists-are-getting-killed-off-one-by-one kind of thriller, the actual film, at least for the first half, is deliberately slow paced.

Morgan doesn’t start getting out of control until 30 minutes into the film.

The first half consists of Kate Mara’s character accessing the facility and the scientists who run it. The movie attempts to be a thinking man’s sci-fi, in the vein of “Ex Machina,” and while that is admirable, the characters are not that interesting or fleshed out enough to make the first half riveting.

The second half finally hits with Morgan going on a rampage in the facility and the remaining crew trying to either escape or terminate Morgan before she tries to leave.

The best part of the film is the two lead performances by Anya Taylor (Joy) and Kate Mara. Taylor is excellent as the humanoid Morgan who can’t quite handle the new emotions she may or may not be feeling.

Kate Mara has a very subdued performance throughout the film which makes sense in the film’s end.

The film is about 92 minutes long but, unfortunately, it feels longer.

Once the movie finally picks up, the fight scenes aren’t particularly well shot.

Morgan doesn’t seem to go anywhere new and is not very thrilling when it rolls out the action.

The film maybe worth a rental if you’re bored, but paying the price of a ticket will feel pretty steep at best.