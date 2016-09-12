Society needs a religious exodus

In order to progress as a species, humanity needs to discard religion. Religion provides a poor set of morals and is based purely in mythology and fantasy. It has outlived its usefulness.

Christianity is America’s religion of choice and is believed by, according to the Pew Research Center, 70% of Americans in one form or another. Yet, thumbing through the Bible, the holy book of Christianity, one can find a staggering amount of disturbing tales that advocate behaviors and prejudices that are decidedly inhumane.

Examples of God’s cruelty range from demanding a man sacrifice his son as a show of obedience (Deuteronomy 7:2) to Jesus, son of and a part of God, not only failing to condemn slavery, but ordering slaves to obey their earthly masters as they would God (Ephesians 6:5-9).

Further transgressions against humanity include God ordering the execution of homosexuals (Leviticus 20:13) as well as condemning them to eternal suffering (1 Corinthians 6:9), calling for the genocide of an entire nation (Deuteronomy 7:2), advocating the killing of non-believers (Luke 19:27), and demanding that women live in submission and silence and never attempt to teach or assume authority over a man (1 Timothy 2:11-12).

Modern ethics have outstripped the ethics of the biblical world with nearly universal condemnation of slavery and genocide, progression towards equality for both sexes and acceptance of multiple sexualities. These developments question why any modern society should look to the Bible for moral guidance. Humans are capable of forming our own moral standards that are not subject to the will of invisible divine beings, and I assert that we are indeed better at it without imposing religion on ourselves.

Additionally, the Bible, and indeed nearly all forms of religion and mythology, contradict what we objectively know through science about the natural world. Science is not a system of beliefs to have faith in or not; it is the systematic testing of ideas, a testing that the stories of the Bible do not stand up against.

The creation tale in the Bible’s book of Genesis, nearly from the word “go”, is contradicted by biology, astronomy, geology and paleontology. Genesis asserts that humanity was created by God at relatively the same time as dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures. This is completely false according to the fossil record. It would put humanity on Earth with our distant evolutionary ancestors, which is impossible.

Diseases and plagues were thought to be caused by God, likely because no one at the time of the Bible’s creation understood germ theory. True medical developments were centuries away.

There are also a range of ridiculous supernatural claims: numerous instances in which the dead are brought back to life (John 11:1-44 and Luke 24), humans walk on water (Matthew 14:25) and the sun is prevented from setting (Joshua 12-13).

None of these claims are the least bit verifiable and would be impossible under the laws that govern our universe. As a result, they should be considered nothing but fiction, and they deserve no more credence from us than “Harry Potter.”

It’s clear that the authors of the Bible did not have a fraction of the scientific insight that humans have now, so turning to the Bible for guidance on the origin and purpose of the universe and our place in it is foolhardy.

We each determine our own purpose for our existence. It is not subjective and doesn’t differ from human to human.

The riskiest aspect of religion, and indeed it’s most harmful, is that it asks the believer to suspend his or her disbelief in unreasonable claims. This makes the believer more susceptible to other claims such as young Earth creationism and flat Earth theory. Proponents of these hypotheses almost always cite some sort of religious “evidence” as to why their version of reality contradicts the nature of the real world.

Furthermore, religions demand the complete submission of their practitioners, and they require believers to put the religion above anything else in life, including family, friends, country and even humanity as a whole.

It is a dangerous world we live in when people willingly give themselves up to fantasies over their fellow humans. This total obedience leads to the sort of dangerous religious extremism that we have seen causing untold damage to us as a species.

Religion is a product of humanity’s infancy when we rightly feared the world and did not have the tools and knowledge to make sense of the world around us. Its continuation is only a result of religious traditions being passed down from parents to children at an age when they are unable to contemplate their beliefs critically and thus carry those beliefs into adulthood to repeat the cycle with their own offspring.

We, both as individuals and as a species, are grown up now, and it is time that we start taking responsibility for our actions and our future instead of pawning them off on myths.

It’s time we realize that these supposedly divine forces are nothing but boogeymen that we have created with our own imagination.

We must usher in a new age of reason and human empowerment in which we forge our own destinies without appealing to the supernatural for guidance.